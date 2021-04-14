Millions of Muslims around the world on Tuesday marked the start of Ramadan, a month of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts.

Others began fasting a day later, due to a slight difference in moon-sighting methodology in which some countries declare the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

Full Statement

BONO REGIONAL MINISTER EXPRESSES THE BEST OF WISHES TO MUSLIMS ALL OVER THE WORLD.

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene (Awo) joins millions all over the world, most especially the people of Bono Region, to appreciate and thank ALLAH, THE GREAT ONE AND THE MERCIFUL, for our lives and the blessings HE has bestowed upon us.

RAMADAN, one of the main pillars of ISLAM, is here with us again.

“O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn self restraint” QURAN 2:183.

As we journey through this HOLY MONTH OF FASTING AND PRAYERS, I seize the opportunity, on behalf of NANANOM AND THE PEOPLE OF BONO REGION and on my own behalf, to congratulate the MUSLIM FRATERNITY and pray for ALLAH’S own strength and guidance during this trying period.

I reverend RAMADAN as a period of endurance, self-denial and self discipline and equally believe in the many blessings ALLAH showers on his children and the opened ear he offers to their prayers during this period.

On this FAITH, I solemnly entreat my MUSLIM brothers and sisters to remember GHANA, Our President, Our Leaders and the BONO REGION in their daily prayers as we struggle to find lasting solutions to our numerous SOCIO- ECONOMIC problems and our fight against the this deadly pandemic, COVID 19.

As we renew our faith and commitment to ALLAH’S will, I pray that this year’s RAHMADAN pulls this nation closer to ALLAH than ever. May this solemn occasion bring us together, as a nation, under HIS canopy of LOVE, PEACE, JOY AND BLESSINGS.

MAY THE PEACE AND JOY OF ALLAH BE UPON US ALL AMEN.