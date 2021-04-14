Court

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has granted a GHC 5,000 bail with one surety each to three persons over an alleged fraudulent land transaction.

The accused persons, Supi Kojo Arthur, 30-year-old unemployed, Jackson Annan 37, and Samuel Abeka 43, both drivers, pleaded not guilty to the charge and would make their next appearance on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, told the court presided over by Mrs Abena Boansi Amponsah that the complainant Mr James Kwesi, 70, resided at Moree, a suburb of Cape Coast, with the accused persons.

He said the complainant on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, visited his plot of land, which he had sold to one Philip at Greenhill, a suburb of Cape Coast, and detected that Abeka was developing the land.

The Prosecutor said Mr Kwesi confronted Abeka and he disclosed that Arthur and Annan sold the piece of land to him.

Sgt. Yakubu said the complainant made a report to the police and the accused persons were arrested.

During the investigation, the complainants provided documents covering the land while the accused persons failed to provide such documents to the land.

He said Abeka only provided a receipt indicating that Arthur and Annan sold the land to him.

He said the three persons were charged with the offence after investigation.

