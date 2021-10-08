Bono NPP annual delegates’ conference underway

All is set for the Bono Regional Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being held at the Sunyani Technical University auditorium.

The day’s conference is being attended by the Regional Council of Elders, Patrons, Constituency and polling station executives of the party, Members of Parliament (MPs), Municipal and District Chief Executives and government appointees.

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, is expected to open the conference.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be represented at the conference by his Spokesperson and Economic Advisor, Dr Gideon Boako.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the venue of the event on Friday around 0800 hours, all arrangements had been made to ensure the conference’s success.

There were banners of party hopefuls aspiring for various leadership positions in the region around the venue.

The conference has also created brisk economic activities for some young women who had capitalised on the event to sell NPP paraphernalia, including miniature party flags, scarfs, flyers, beads, T-shirts and armbands.

There was a high-security presence as many Police personnel were there to maintain law and order.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Seth Asare Bediako, the Bono Regional Communication Director of the NPP, described the conference as extraordinary, saying it had paved the way for the national NPP leadership to hold a press conference in the region.

He said the conference would also cut the sod and hold a fundraising rally for the construction of an ultra-modern regional party office in Sunyani.

Highlighting the activities, Mr Bediako said the conference had already received and would deliberate on constituency reports, accounts, and proposals.

Most of the proposals, he added were centred on the amendment of portions of the NPP constitution and expansion of its electoral college.

As at the time of filing this report, NPP party bigwigs, both local and national, MPs and Ministers and former Ministers of State were arriving at the venue.