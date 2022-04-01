Borehole Facility Built For Edzikope Community

Hope for Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation in partnership with Grace Life Church have commissioned a new borehole water facility for residents of Edzikope in the Akatsi Municipality of the Volta Region in search of the resource after decades.

The community, which has a population of over 500 inhabitants and many of whom are farmers, had to travel several miles away to ‘River Tordzi’ before accessing water for their upkeep with its attendant calamities including snake bites.

The lack of the commodity had led to many dwellers in the area relocating to other towns and villages to settle.

Dr Steve Green, the International Director for the American-based Organisation, in his speech during the commissioning, expressed appreciation to the chiefs and elders of the community for their support in making it possible to bring the project to them.

He appealed to develop a culture of maintenance to keep the water system functional at all times.

Some residents who witnessed the short event thanked Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi as well as Mr Bright Badasu, the Assembly member for the area, for their key roles played towards the realisation of the project.

Mr Badasu on his part, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture.

He also revealed that similar facility would soon be commissioned at Have and Ekporkope, all within Akatsi South.

Hope for Ghana is a non-profit tax-exempt public charity founded in 2011 whose mission was to create opportunity through education for the children of Ghana.

They also build schools, libraries and computer labs in rural villages, providing hope and opportunity to thousands of Ghanaian children who are hungry to learn, yet do not have the adequate books and resources for their education and development.

Hope for Ghana is providing access to clean water in remote villages where women and children walk long distances to fetch dirty water.