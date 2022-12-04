Botswana commits to tackling HIV/AIDS stigma

Botswana is committed to taking all the necessary steps to remove impediments to accessing services by populations at greater risk of contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced this earlier this week in a statement on the occasion of the commemoration of World AIDS Day in Hukuntsi, some 900 km northwest of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Masisi said Botswana commits to taking all the necessary steps toward tackling stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV. “Once this hurdle is overcome, we would know that we are on the right track to ending AIDS as a public health threat by the United Nations target date of 2030.”

Masisi said the removal of these impediments will ensure that no one is left behind in the provision of HIV/AIDS services.

Speaking at the same event, Edwin Dikoloti, Botswana’s Minister of Health, said almost all the 329, 000 Botswana citizens currently living with HIV are on life-saving treatment and 98 percent of them are virally suppressed. Enditem