Ishmael Abdallah, the 10-year-old boy, who was allegedly murdered at Kasoa for ritual purposes, was on Thursday buried at the Amanfrom Muslim Cemetery after Islamic rituals.

Sheikh Yousiph Saeed Ankomah, Imam for Taifa, who conducted the burial service, prayed for the soul of the deceased and asked the bereaved family to take heart and trust God for better times ahead.

He asked parents to develop interest in what their children did outside home, in their friends and what they used mobile phones for, to avert such calamities.

Sheikh Ankomah said the incident should be a lesson to all parents and emphasised the need to bring up children in the fear of God so they could become responsible citizens.

He said what was needed now was forgiveness and appealed to the bereaved family and residents of the community to be tolerant.

Two teenagers have appeared before the Ofaakor District Court for allegedly murdering Abdallah at Coca-Cola, near Lamptey Mills, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Felix Nyarko, aka Yaw Anane, a 16-year-old labourer, and Nicholas Kini Kwame, an 18-year-old student, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo, preserved their pleas.
The accused persons are to reappear on April 20 as investigations into the matter is ongoing.

The alleged murder shocked and saddened the nation, with many calling for restrictions on the activities of spiritualists on television.

It also attracted statements from the Gender Ministry and civil society organisations.

On Wednesday, April 7, a government delegation and personnel from the Counselling Unit of the Ghana Police Service visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

The burial was mainly attended by males and attracted relations and sympathisers across the country, especially from the Oti Region, where the deceased hailed from.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAdu Koranteng Writes: Ghana Needs Debt Service Suspension
Next articleMampong Babies receives food items
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here