The Mampong Babies Home in the Asante-Mampong Municipality has received food items worth GH₵8,000.00 for the upkeep of the inmates.

They were gifts from NASARK Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Accra and Asante-Mampong, to help in the feeding of the children.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of oil, packs of water, biscuits, noodles, soft drinks, crates of eggs, beverages and other confectionery.

Ms Naomi Sarkodie, Founder of NARSARK Foundation, presenting the items, said the main aim of the Foundation was to support the less privileged in society, particularly women and children.

She said the gesture was to ensure that the babies and children at the Home had a sense of belonging during the Easter season and celebrate the occasion with joy.

The Foundation, she said, plans to extend the gesture to other deprived and underprivileged children in other communities to help them with some educational and health needs.

Ms Sarkodie said the children were part of the society and they must be given the utmost care and attention and love just as children with parents, for them to grow well psychologically and emotionally to become responsible citizens of the country.

Madam Paulina Serwaa, a mother of the Home, who received the items expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture.

She said the Home needed such support to keep the children healthy and the home running and called on other philanthropists, individuals and organisations to emulate and come to their aid.