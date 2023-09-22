The Brakwa-Breman Rural Bank Limited has launched its 40th Anniversary at Brakwa in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, unveiling a logo, which is a symbol of trust, reliability and innovation.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the cloth for the Anniversary, which is on the theme: “Four Decades of Excellent Banking Services to Our Communities.”

The celebration commenced on Friday, September 15, with the donation of medical items to the Children’s Ward of Our Lady of Grace Hospital in Breman Asikuma.

It would be climaxed with a grand durbar in December 2023 at Brakwa.

Activities lined up include clean-up exercise, donation to institutions, radio engagements, games and street floats across all branches of operation to create awareness.

Mr. Alexander Koomson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, who launched the anniversary, narrated the history of the institution, established 40 years ago.

He said funds were mobilised throughout the district and beyond when the idea of setting up a rural bank in the area was conceived, after the first rural bank was established at Agona Nyakrom.

He mentioned the late Mr. Emmanuel Kingsley Aye Obeng Snr. who worked with his son, the current Odikro of Brakwa, under the stool name, Nana Osafori III and the Ninfahen of Ajumako Traditional Area.

Mr. Koomson said the capital requirement by the Bank of Ghana in 1982 for the establishment of a rural bank was 250.00 Cedis and the then Agency, was required to contribute 50 per cent.

So, on August 4, 1983, the Bank of Ghana and the Registrar Generals Department granted a certificate to commence business.

In 1997, a breakthrough came, and the Agency was officially inaugurated at Breman Asikuma and by 1998 it started making profit, which propelled the Board of Directors to expand the business by opening new agencies at Odoben ,Ajumako, Salam and Brakwa in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Mr. Koomson said a lot more were accomplished by the unsung heroes for which recognition were yet to be accorded in due time.

‘

“You will bear with us that your bank, our bank, has done so excellently over the four decades of its existence to support our teaming traders, farmers and public sector workers in our catchment areas,” he stated.

He said the success story was woven with the unwavering commitment of the fore founders, the perseverance of the directors, management and employees and the trust placed in them by the valued customers and stakeholders.

Mr Felix Dompreh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, in his welcome address, said from its humble beginnings, the institution needed to pause, and take time to reflect on the many blessings God had bestowed upon it.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to God Almighty, stakeholders and customers and also to pay homage to citizens of Brakwa and others from our operational areas who joined us to commemorate our history and success so we can draw useful lessons in the years ahead,” he stated.

Later, the Chairman was joined by Nana Osafori, the special guest, and the Board of Directors to unveil the anniversary logo, cloth and cut the tape to symbolise the launch of the he 40th Anniversary.