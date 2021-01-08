dpa/GNA – Brazil has passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The total number of deaths in Brazil stands at 200,498, according to data from the country’s health ministry released on Thursday.

More than 87,000 new infections were recorded since the previous day.

Since the first case was discovered in Brazil at the end of February, 7,961,673 people have been infected, according to health officials.

The United States is the only country to have recorded more deaths than Brazil. After the US and India, Brazil has recorded the third-highest number of infections worldwide.

The true numbers in Brazil are likely even higher than official data suggests, as there is not widespread testing in the country.

Brazil has a population of 210 million. Health-related public restrictions were recently relaxed after a slowdown in the number of deaths and new infections.

Now there are fears that hospitals and cemeteries are nearing capacity, while Brazil has not started a vaccination campaign.

President Jair Bolsonaro initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus, and has recently voiced doubts about vaccines.