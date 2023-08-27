Brazilian president pledges support for Angolan economic diversification

Visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has emphasized Brazil’s support for Angola’s economic diversification by expanding collaboration in the agricultural, manufacturing, scientific research, and naval industry sectors.

The Brazilian president, who began a visit to Angola Friday, made the pledge at a meeting Friday with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, in Luanda, the capital. “This is the first state visit I am undertaking to an African country during this term. It’s a special moment that symbolizes Brazil’s return to Africa,” Lula said.

Lula said the previous Brazilian government “treated African countries with indifference,” which led to the abandonment of various collaborations, but that he intends to “correct these mistakes” and elevate the strategic partnership to a new level, as reported by the Angola Press Agency, a local media outlet.

In a separate speech at the Angola-Brazil Economic Forum Friday, the Brazilian president urged all nations to increase their focus on investments in African and Latin American countries.

Angolan President Lourenco, for his part, praised the “vigorous return of Brazil to the international political scene” and highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation, especially “in the context of unfavorable trade exchanges that our countries maintain with the industrialized and developed North.”

Lourenco said it is crucial to facilitate a high-level meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to explore opportunities for economic cooperation and development.

The Angolan president said he wants to negotiate a new line of credit with Brazil to finance the construction of schools, hospitals, roads, airports, and electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure. He also called for more Brazilian investments in Angola and more Angolan investments in Brazil.

On Friday, the countries signed seven memorandums of understanding on cooperation in such areas as tourism, health and agriculture.

The Brazilian president will leave Luanda Sunday morning and head for Sao Tome and Principe to attend the 14th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.