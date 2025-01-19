Brighton Stun Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford, Securing Historic Third Consecutive Win

Brighton and Hove Albion made Premier League history on Sunday, 19 January 2025, by becoming only the second team to secure three consecutive victories at Old Trafford, defeating Manchester United 3-1 in a commanding display.

With this triumph, Brighton join Manchester City as the only other side to achieve such a feat at the Theatre of Dreams.

This wasn’t a stroke of luck for Brighton, but a meticulously planned victory under the stewardship of Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls’ tactical brilliance exposed United’s frailties throughout the match. From the outset, it was clear that Brighton meant business. Just five minutes into the game, Yankuba Minteh silenced the Old Trafford crowd with a sharp and clinical finish to give Brighton an early lead.

Manchester United, however, responded just after the 20-minute mark when Carlos Baleba fouled Joshua Zirkzee inside the box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and confidently converted the penalty in the 23rd minute to bring United back level.

But the second half saw Brighton seize full control. In the 60th minute, Kaoru Mitoma restored the visitors’ advantage with a composed strike. United’s misery was further compounded when substitute Georginio Rutter capitalized on a grave mistake by goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 76th minute, sealing the victory for Brighton.

The result propelled Brighton to ninth place in the Premier League, reflecting their consistent growth under Hurzeler’s guidance. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s loss leaves them languishing in 13th place, with just 26 points. This defeat marks the first loss of 2025 for United and underscores the ongoing inconsistency that has marred their season.

As Brighton continue their rise, their remarkable dominance at Old Trafford serves as a potent reminder of the changing tides in English football. For United, the pressure mounts on manager Ruben Amorim, with the path to recovery seeming increasingly uncertain.