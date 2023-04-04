Bybit Traders 10 Times More Leveraged Than Binance Traders

In an analysis of Bitcoin leverage ratios across major crypto exchanges, these insights were found:

Expert commentary:

“The data was obtained by dividing the exchange’s open interest by their coin reserve, which shows how much leverage is used by users on average. The leverage ratios on exchanges like Bybit and Gate.io are a cause for concern for traders. High leverage ratios have been prone to cause massive liquidations before as seen on the 30th of March when a total of $130 million was liquidated through leveraged short bets and a similar scenario was seen on the 3rd of March where a total of $62 million was liquidated through leveraged long bets. These high ratios could lead to significant losses for traders across the board should prices start to fall, and we recommend that traders only use leverage when they fully understand the risks involved.”