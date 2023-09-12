Cameroon: 2 separatist fighters killed

Two separatist fighters have been killed following a military operation aimed at destroying a hideout of the fighters in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.

The operation was executed on Monday after persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions revealed the presence of fighters at a new hideout in Bamenda, the chief town of the region, said a military official in the region.

“During the operation, our brave forces also seized weapons. Some of the fighters escaped with bullet wounds. We will continue the cleansing process in order to restore peace and stability in the region,” the official who asked not to be named told Xinhua over the phone.

There has been renewed violence in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since Monday last week after separatists declared a two-week lockdown to disrupt school resumption.

Separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent state in the two regions.