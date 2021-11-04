Cameroon deals with surge in cholera cases

Four people have died of cholera and 40 others become infected of the bacterial disease in two Cameroonian regions, where heavy rains have helped further spread the disease, according to official sources.

The four deaths were reported in Ekondo Titi locality of the Southwest region Tuesday, while 27 cases of infection were confirmed in the same locality, the Ministry of Public Health said, warning that there was a resurgence of the disease in the central African nation.

Cameroon Radio Television, the state radio and television broadcasting company, on Wednesday reported there were 13 newly confirmed cases of the disease in the capital of Yaounde.

Government officials have urged citizens to regularly observe hygiene and sanitation measures in order to stay safe. Enditem