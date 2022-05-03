Cameroon working on legal framework to regulate communication

Cameroon is working on a legal framework that will guide and regulate communication in the Central African nation, according to the country’s Minister of Communication and government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

“At a purely legal level, a thorough overhaul of the framework law on social communication has been initiated. Its completion will help upgrade the legal provisions governing the exercise of media activities and the various communication professions,” said Sadi at a press conference Monday night in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

The press conference was held on the eve of World Press Freedom Day which fell on Tuesday.

The government was committed to enhancing press freedom by supporting journalists in a “sustainable manner” through the creation of the Audiovisual Development Fund which is in the works, said the official.

Cameroon has nearly 700 newspapers, more than 150 radio broadcasting stations and about 100 television channels, Sadi said. Enditem