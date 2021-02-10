“Islamic State West Africa Province among five Daesh affiliates.”

The government of Canada has placed 13 new groups on the criminal code list of terrorist entities.

They include four ideologically motivated violent groups which are Atomwaffen Division, the Base, The Proud Boys and Russian Imperial Movement.

Other new terrorist groups listed on government of Canada criminal code are, the three Al Qaida affiliates Jama’ at Nursat Al-Islam Wal-Muslim, Front de Libeberation du Macina and Andsar Dine.

Also on the new criminal code are, the five Daesh affiliates the Islamic State West Africa Province, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, Islamic State in Libya, Islamic State East Asia, and Islamic State-Bangladesh. Hizbul Mujahideen has also been listed as a new terrorist group by the Canadian government.

The minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Mr. Bill Blair, disclosed these in a press release issued and signed by his press secretary Ms. Mary -Liz Power and posted on the Government of Canada website on February 3, 2021.

According to the minister, based on the groups’ actions, each of them, meets the legal threshold for listing as set out in the criminal code which requires reasonable grounds to believe that the entity has knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity.

Mr. Bill Blair disclosed that the criminal code of the government of Canada, mandates severe penalties for people and organizations that deal with property or finances of a listed entity.

Again he said that a listing can also support the denial or revocation of a Canadian organizations charitable status if it maintains connections to the listed entities.

“Furthermore, persons seeking entry into Canada may be inadmissible if they are found to be associated with a listed entity while a listing also helps to facilitate the removal of an entity’s online content” he warned.

He further warned that the government of Canada will continue to identify and target entities that meet the threshold for listing, regardless of their ideology, as a means to apply significant consequences on these groups and the individuals that support them.

The statement quote the minister as saying, “Violent acts of terrorism have no place in Canadian society or Abroad. The latest additions to the criminal code list of terrorist entities are an important step to keep them safe and to keep pace with evolving threats and global trends such as the growing threat of ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

Canadians expect their government to take all necessary steps to keep them safe, while safeguarding their values, their rights and freedoms and the open inclusive character of their country. The criminal code listing regime is an important tool for countering terrorism in Canada and globally, and it is part of that commitment.

So Mr. Bill Blair assured all that the government will continue to take appropriate actions to counter terrorist threats to Canada, its citizens and its interest around the world.

With these 13 new additions there are 73 terrorists entities listed under the criminal code of the government of Canada. In 2019, Canada listed two ideologically motivated violent extremist groups which were Blood and Honor, and Combat 18.