Captain Cecilia Erzuah wins United Nations Military Gender Advocate award

A Ghanaian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA) will be the recipient of the 2022 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

In a statement released by the Department of Global Communications of the UN and signed by Cynthia Prah , the Public Information Officer at the UN Information Centre, Accra / Resident Coordinator’s Office, Captain Cecilia Erzuah 32, who served in Abyei since March 2022 as the Commander of the Ghana Engagement Platoon, would receive the award from Secretary-General António Guterres.

This would be done at a ceremony to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

Created in 2016, the UN “Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award” recognises the dedication and efforts of a military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General for the United Nations, praised Captain Erzuah for her contribution to ensuring that women’s issues are catered for in peace operations.

“Resolution 1325 reminds us that our women peacekeepers are not only supporting global peace and security.

They are leading the way. By every measure, Captain Cecilia Erzuah of Ghana is one of those leaders.

“On every front, Captain Erzuah’s work has set the standard for ensuring that the needs and concerns of women are reflected across our peacekeeping operations, ” he said.

Captain Erzuah expressed gratitude for being chosen for the prize, which she described as “an award for all of us,” referring to her platoon members.