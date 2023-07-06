Tanzanian police to reinforce patrols to reduce road accidents

Tanzanian police said on Wednesday they will reinforce patrols to monitor long-distance and night buses to reduce road accidents.

The introduction of the patrols was made after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced last week the resumption of night buses that had been suspended since 1992 following a tidal wave of road accidents. The buses are currently allowed to travel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.

“Police are going to introduce 24 hours of patrols to monitor buses traveling at night,” said Awadh Juma Haji, chief of police operations and training.

Haji urged all regional police commanders to oversee the execution of the policy and take punitive measures against drivers who breach traffic rules and regulations. Enditem