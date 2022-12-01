Cartel Foundation To Organise Health Walk On Friday

The Cartel Foundation, a charitable organization is organizing a massive Health Walk on Friday, 2nd December, 2022 in Accra.

According to organisers, the event will start from the Mamprobi Post Office and end at the Mamprobi Girls School Park aka ‘Stephen Appiah Astro Turf’.

Over thousand people are expected to be drawn from Chorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle Gonno, Accra-Ga Mashie, Kaneshie and Odorkor.

Mr. Henry Halm Owoo, President / CEO of the Cartel Foundation told Yours Truly that the health of the people of Ghana and education is very dear to his heart.

He expressed that the Cartel Foundation is organizing the Health Walk to test the fitness of people and also aimed as socializing and spreading love and unity.

He said the target is the elderly, but the youth cannot be left out, because of their energy and the event is for both males and females.

Cartel Foundation has been organizing free health screening, registering free national ID cards for people and other social events.

The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic affiliate of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.

The mission of the foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana. The foundation’s support will include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.