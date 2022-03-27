Catholics Urged Not To Burn Their Opportunities For Temporal Happiness

The Reverend Father Raguel Quansah, the Assistant Parish Priest, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima has called on Catholics to be patient and not burn their opportunities for temporal happiness.

He said patience was key in every Christian life as it allowed humans to wait for God and have trust for His breakthrough in our lives.

“Let us not think that there is no good things in the Catholic Church because if you rush in life, you will fall,” he said.

The Reverend Fr Quansah made the call on Sunday in his sermon on the Catholic Gospel Reflection for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Year C.

Touching on the lessons from the story of the prodigal son in Luke 15: 1- 3, 11-32, the Clergyman admonished Christians on the need to convert from their sins because “Jesus is coming soon.”

There are three stages of conversion- realisation, returning and restoration, Reverend Fr Quansah stated in order to receive God’s salvation.

He explained that, the prodigal son came to the point of realisation that, what he did was wrong, and approached his Father and asked for forgiveness, and was warmly welcomed with love and care.

“As Christians and for that matter Catholic faithful, once we come to the realisation that sin is not good, it is important for us to change for the better,” he said.

The Rev Fr. Quansah said the prodigal son after realising his faults, returned to his Father for forgiveness.

The Father of the prodigal son, the Clergyman stressed, received the son wholeheartedly and organised a feast for him.

He urged Christians to emulate the gesture of the Father of the prodigal son saying “If we embrace those who have sinned against us, then we will have a peaceful home”.

Rev Father Quansah said the prodigal son after returning to the Father for forgiveness, was restored from his burden.

“We need to reconcile with God, ourselves and brothers and sisters for restoration anytime we recognise and acknowledge our sins and return to God.”

The Reverend Fr. urged Catholics to eschew all forms of envy as did by the elder brother of the prodigal son to receive the grace of God.

“We should not rejoice in somebody’s sadness. Let us not harden our hearts, but rejoice with people and be happy for their conversion,” he said.