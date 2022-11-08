Caveman Foundation Open Golf Championship now Nov. 12

The Caveman Foundation Open Golf Championship which was rained off on October 1, and will now tee-off at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday, November 12.

Nana Kofi Asiedu Barimah, Corporate and Social responsibility Manger of the Foundation who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said about 150 golfers were expected to participate in the competition dubbed ‘Golf for Water’.

He said the competition which would be played in accordance with the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Achimota Golf Club was to raise funds to support the bole-hole projects of the foundation.

Among an array of golfers expected to participate in the competition are Kwasi Amoafo Yeboah, Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Kweku Okyere and Alex Fiagomey, both former Captains of the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema.

Other golfers would include Mercy Werner, Mona Captan Myles-Lamptey, Bernice Esi, Grace Afriyie, Adelaide Owusu -Adjapong and Florence Etwi-Barimah.

Five prizes would be awarded in the Men’s category while three will be given in the Ladies segment with ‘Bobby’ being awarded as a consolation prize.