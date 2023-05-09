Central Assemblies of God Tema inducts new district executives

The Tema District Assemblies of God has, inducted a new set of executives and departmental representatives into office with the mantle of service to the Lord through shifting, growing, and transforming the church.

The induction service was held at Central Assemblies of God Church, Community 4 (Tema), in the Greater Accra Region, under the leadership of the outgoing District Pastor, Reverend Emmanuel Ofori.

Seven other departmental representatives were also inducted into service to support the new leadership of Rev. Joseph Kojo Ahunya as the elected Tema District Pastor; Rev. Joshua Agbodeka as District Secretary; and Rev. Desmond Anderson as the District Treasurer.

Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, the Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent, graced the occasion with a sermon and dared the new executives to be different by taking candid decisions, detaching themselves from the crowd, and solely relying on God throughout their tenure of office.

“The call to leadership is a call to higher responsibility, and the reason for the call is to make a difference,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, an international evangelist, who was the guest of honour encouraged the newly elected executives to walk in their calling and demonstrate leadership characteristics by upholding the ministry’s reputation.

“Don’t be distracted by your position. Stay focused and get your priorities right,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Tema Regional Office; Rev. Ahunya stated that one of his visions was to set up a fund to support the welfare of active and retired pastors within the district.

He said his hope was to unite, revive, and share love among the church members.