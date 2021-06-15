GDP
GDP

Singapore’s economy could grow by 6.5 per cent this year, according to economists canvassed by the city-state’s central bank.

In its latest survey of forecasters, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday that the projected expansion would be “driven in part by robust global demand for electronics,” as well as by hopes for “containment” of the coronavirus pandemic and the “reopening of borders.”

Powered by surging exports of electronics and pharmaceuticals, gross domestic product in South-east Asia’s wealthiest economy expanded by more than 3 per cent in the first quarter, the government estimated last month.

The MAS said on Monday that the growth, which followed a record 5.4-per-cent contraction in 2020, was “better than expected.”

Singapore’s domestic economy largely returned to normal after a first pandemic lockdown ended a year ago. Some curbs were reintroduced last month after a slight jump in coronavirus case numbers, before being relaxed again from Monday.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAsian shares inch higher in thin holiday trade
Next articleGermany’s main share indices post new records
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here