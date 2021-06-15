The leading DAX index of the top 30 shares traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange posted a new record on Monday.

The DAX went past the 15,800 mark for the first time, reaching almost 15,803 before falling in later morning trading to 15,723.

The MDAX, made up of the next 60 companies, and the SDAX, comprising 70 smaller companies, also marked new highs.

Traders attributed the new highs to fading concerns on rising inflation – and rising interest rates – as the world’s central banks continued with expansive monetary policies.