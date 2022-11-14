Central Region NDC elects new executives

Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, an Entrepreneur, Businessman and Human Development Expert, has been elected Chairman for the Central Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

He polled 255 votes to beat Mr Sebastian Kakra Yalley, Mr Theophilus Aidoo-Mensah and Mr Kojo Quansah, who obtained 114, 245, and 15 respectively at an election held on Saturday at Winneba.

The election was conducted by officials from Central Regional Directorate of Electoral Commission led by Mrs Gladys Pinkrah, the Regional Director and supervised by the party.

Mr Shaibu Bukari obtained 259 votes to become the Vice Chairman as against Ekow Eduamoah Panyin Okyere 196 Mr Lawrence Paa Nii Lamptey, 103 and Mr Mr Stephen More who had 68 votes.

Mr Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams won the Secretary position with 371 votes with Mr Eric Offei, going unopposed as the Deputy Secretary.

Mrs Faustina N. L. Lamptey obtained 38 to become the women’s organiser, while Mrs Nhyira Dadzie had 18 votes to become Deputy Women’s Organiser.

Mr Ebenezer Abeiku Essien secured 38 votes to take the Deputy Youth Organiser position.

The rest are Abdulai Amo Regional Zongo Coordinator, Ms. Gabriella Tetteh communications Officer, Mr Emmanuel K. Darko Deputy Communication Officer, Mr Mike Dery Organiser, Mr Joseph Mensah Abakah Deputy Organiser, Mrs Victoria Pobee-Woode, Treasurer and Mr Isaac Philip Abbey, Deputy Treasurer.

Mr Frank Aggrey, NDC National Election Directorate Member, later swore them into office with a call on them not to abuse the trust reposed in them but rather work in accordance with the constitution of the party to win the 2024 elections.