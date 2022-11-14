Tinubu Will Win Nigerian Presidential Elections – Ghanaian Prophet

Prophet Eric Asamoah, the leader of the Prophetic Envagelism Ministry has revealed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be declared the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the General elections in 2023.

According to the renowned man of God, Ahmed Tinubu is already leading the Presidential election by a wide margin.

“As a man of God I want to say that Tinubu is going to be elected as the President of Nigeria in 2023. This is what I saw in the realms was that he was declared as the President of Nigeria”.

He added that the Lord revealed to him that Tinubu will by crook or hook be voted as the President of Nigeria.

The 2023 Nigerian elections will be held, in large part, on 25 February and 11 March 2023.

The President and Vice President will be elected on 25 February, with incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari ineligible to run, being term-limited.

Additionally, there will also be elections on the same day for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu is a Nigerian accountant and politician who served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and Senator for Lagos West during the brief Third Republic. In June 2022, he was chosen as the All Progressives Congress nominee in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.