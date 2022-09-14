CETAG members advised to resume work whilst negotiation continues

Members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have been urged to resume work.

This follows a meeting between the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) and CETAG on the mass leave by tutors, which ended inconclusively on Tuesday.

Teachers in the 46 campuses nationwide have proceeded on an annual leave following a directive by its leadership.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe who is also the MP for Akatsi North made the call and indicated that members of CETAG must rescind their decision as they negotiate with government.

“Since the change in the academic calendar, they have been at work for the whole year and must be rewarded. I agree perfectly with their demands. My challenge is that, it is the employer that grants leave, so I will appeal to them to rethink their position and continue negotiating with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and other agencies such as the Ministry of Education”.

Already, the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana says the mass leave by members of CETAG has left students frustrated.

The association bemoans the fact that final-year students, who have barely four weeks to complete school, live in uncertainty.