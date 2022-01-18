Chemu SHS beats Presec Boys, Accra Academy to emerge Greater Accra Independence Day Quiz Champions

Chemu Senior High School Tuesday beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (SHS) from Legon, Accra Girls SHS, Accra Academy among others to emerge Greater Accra champions of the 65th Independence Day Quiz competition held at the Tema Senior High School.

Chemu SHS, who won the zonal competition last week made their intentions clear right from the start of the competition.

Represented by Ezekiel Musah and Afia Korantemah Adade, the duo put up a splendid performance by answering almost all questions to the admiration of the audience.

At the end of the contest, Chemu SHS, which kicked out St. Augustine’s College in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) won the Regional Championship with 51points followed Presec Boys with 37 points.

Accra Girls SHS came third with 31 points, Accra Academy obtained 27 points to place fourth while Ningo Senior High Technical and Ngleshie Amanfrom SHS tied on 22 points at 5th position.

With this feat, Chemu SHS will represent the Greater Accra Region in this year’s National Independence Day Quiz Competition to be held prior to the celebration of Ghana’s 65th anniversary celebration on March 6th, 2022.

Ezekiel Musah, the lead contestant for Chemu SHS, expressed gratitude to God and assured the team will work hard to be worthy ambassadors of their school and region.

Miss Barbara Ankrah, one of the teachers for Team Chemu observed they have put the contest behind them and are more focussed on the ultimate title.

Chemu SHS, which will turn 40 years this year has over the years excelled in quiz competitions, national debates and sports. Enditem