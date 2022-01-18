Reasons Why Only Dreamers Will Succeed In 2022

The Founder and GENERAL Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), the SEER Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released Twenty Two (22) Wisdom Points and Keys of Dreamers.

These Wisdom Points he said are keys to carry those God would call this year through.

The SEER on Angel 102.9 fm said because this year is the year of the WATER TIGER, he encouraged young men and women to dream big this year and work hard towards success.

He averred that because when wisdom speaks, the wise acts on it.

“Because God choses people, there is going to be 3D,” he said.

He however indicated that your desire to confront your fears in order to get to the next level is very important since one’s determination to fight for his or her promotion in life, depends on when they are recognize.

According to him, Brain power will replace every physical and muscle power in 2022 and Smart word will replace every hard work.

He said ideas are going to rule the world when “knowledge becomes the new currency.”

“Until you become part of the known you cannot be part of the flow. When you refuse to be updated, you will be outdated in life.” He noted that since this year is the year of water Tiger, it is going to be the year of dreamers hence all must take into account the 22 wisdom points of dreamers.

Wisdom Points and Keys of Dreamers

– Dreamers know that time is the only currency that God has given to them for transaction; for a reward for their good and therefore they are not fearful.

– Dreamers know that their tomorrow is better than their yesterday so they don’t care about what they are going through today.

– Dreamers are men and women whose inabilities and physical handicap becomes keys.

– Dreamers always turn their failures into trials.

– They have the ability into their miracles because they know that every ridiculous leads to miraculous.

– Dreamers make their handicap becomes an asset to success ; if you like ask Zacchaeus

– Dreamers reproduce themselves to others

– Dreamers know that weeping will endure only for the night, and joy comes in the morning.

– Dreamers turn rejection into success; if you like ask the four leapers.

– Dreamers kill every lion on their way to victory; if you like ask Sampson.

– Dreamers continue when others stop.

– Dreamers are always working hard to avoid danger in the family: Be dangerous to every danger in the family; stand against the witches in the family and move to the next level

He called on all to be part of the move, part of the living one and move forward to succedd.