Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, has presented assorted items to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to support campaign activities in the Constituency towards the December 7, 2020, general elections.

The items included 50 pieces of basins, 150 pieces of buckets, five boxes of soap, five bags of salt, and five boxes of disposable nose masks all valued at about Gh? 10,000.00.

The items were branded with pictures of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr James Maurice Abakisi, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Builsa North Constituency, and were distributed to various women groups in the Constituency.

The former MP as part of her support to enable the party to propagate its message to the electorate in the Constituency also mounted two medium size and one big billboard at vantage areas in the Constituency to attract the attention of residents in the area.

At a ceremony at Chuchuliga to present the items to the campaign team of the Party, Mrs Chigabatia said the gesture was as a result of her love for the NPP and her desire to see the Party retain power, and capture the Builsa North seat from the National Democratic Congress.

“The branding on the buckets and basins is a campaign by itself, wherever the women send them, they attract attention and portray the image of the Party. We believe in the politics of message, not money. We don’t give money. These items will multiply the campaign message at the grassroots more than money.”

Mrs Chigabatia, who is also a former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, expressed confidence in the Party’s Parliamentary candidate to capture the seat, saying “We are going to take the seat back this year.”

She said even though the Constituency was dominated by the NDC, her Party’s votes over the years had improved and urged the various women groups to “Look at the elephant and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo to retain his seat, and Mr Abakisi to represent you in Parliament”.

Receiving the items, Mr Abakisi thanked Mrs Chigabatia for her gesture and support to the Party at the Constituency, Regional and National levels over the years.

He described the former MP as a very active campaign team member who contributes her resources to ensure that the Party captures the seat from the NDC and to remain in government, “She has been able to organise the women in the Chuchuliga zone and added value to our campaign.”

The Parliamentary candidate called on present, former leaders and executives of the Party to emulate the former MP, and offer their support to the campaign team to ensure victory for the Party in the election.

Mr Albert Atuga, the Builsa North Constituency Chairman of the NPP expressed gratitude to the former MP on behalf of the Constituency executives for her support to the Party.

He noted that “To have an experienced woman like Mrs Chigabatia join the campaign, it means the good works and message of the Party will be disseminated to every part of the Constituency, especially among women groups.”

Mrs Chigabatia made political history in the Builsa North Constituency in 2004 when she won the seat for the NPP with 6,160 votes, representing 33.70 per cent of total votes cast to beat her close contender, Mr Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim of the NDC who polled 6,147 votes, representing 33.60 per cent.