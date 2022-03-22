Child Welfare Centre Built For Zagbang Community

A Child Welfare Centre has been inaugurated at Zagbang, a community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, to provide essential health care to children and their mothers.

The facility, valued at GHc115,000.00, comprises a consultant’s room furnished with a desk, a consulting room furnished with 20 benches, a storeroom, and an open urinary to serve clients.

It was constructed by AG-CARE Ghana and its partner, Children Believe, an international child-centred non-governmental organisation.

Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza, the Country Manager of Children Believe, who spoke during the inauguration of the facility, said it was the first of two Child Welfare Centres Children Believe and its partners had provided in parts of the Northern and Upper East Regions.

Mrs De Souza said the centre was borne out of the need to bring essential material, newborn and child health services to the doorsteps of rural communities towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goal 3.

She said Children Believe recognised the importance of starting right and the health of mothers and children were, therefore, important to provide the right foundation for other developments, hence the provision of the facility.

Madam Frieda Billa, the Northern Ghana Programme Leader of AG–CARE Ghana, said the gesture was to complement the government’s efforts at providing quality health care for the people, especially to enhance child care in the area.

Hajia Hajara Haruna, the Yendi Municipal Director of Health, whose speech was read on her behalf, expressed gratitude to Children Believe and partners for the facility in the community, saying it would go a long way to improve health care in the area.

She commended AG – CARE Ghana for assisting to train health staff in the area on family planning and gave assurance that health staff would be posted to man the facility.

Chief of Zagbang, Naa Alhassan Iddrisu, was happy the facility was constructed in the community and assured the benefactors that the community would take good care of it to serve them well.