Some U.S. politicians have doubled down recently on their aggressive behaviors aimed at impeding China’s peaceful development and undermining its sovereignty. In the face of such bullying, China will not flinch, but will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Indulging in hegemony and power politics, the United States is becoming the largest source of uncertainty in the world and a dangerous disruptor of the international order.

Its blatant acts include, but are not limited to: Politicians including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo constantly spreading lies and fallacies about the so-called “China threat;” a U.S. U-2 high-attitude reconnaissance plane arbitrarily intruding into the no-fly zone for live-fire exercises of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), regardless of the danger of triggering military clashes; and the U.S. administration unilaterally sanctioning Chinese companies and individuals to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

These moves reflect the U.S. government’s malign intention to contain other countries’ development, and its betrayal of a free and open global system in which nations value fairness, justice and the spirit of win-win cooperation.

The unjustified and unreasonable moves of the U.S. side have violated international law and basic norms governing international relations. The U.S. government must correct its mistake and immediately stop meddling in China’s internal affairs.

If the U.S. administration continues down the wrong path, China is ready to defend, on all fronts, its national interests and its legitimate rights of development, and safeguard the international rules for peace and stability.

China will neither dance to the tune of the United States nor will it allow the United States to make trouble.

Meanwhile, it will work with the international community to protect the peace of mankind and the international order from threat of unilateralism and protectionism. China will uphold multilateralism and contribute more to world peace, stability and development.

China doesn’t provoke troubles, but it never flinches when trouble comes its way. It is high time for certain U.S. politicians to recover from their anti-China syndrome and restore their rationality.