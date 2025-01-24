China will work with all countries to build community with shared future for mankind

By He Yin,

As the new year began, a train loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables set off from China’s Yunnan province to the capital of Laos, Vientiane; in many Chinese supermarkets, Lao bananas imported by cold-chain trains via the China-Laos Railway are sold, enriching consumers’ choices.

The China-Laos Railway is becoming a “golden corridor” promoting the common development of China and its neighboring countries, ushering in bright prospects for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2025 New Year message that China will work with all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

China is not only an advocate for but also a contributor to building a community with a shared future for mankind. It has contributed its strength to peaceful development and promoted global governance reform with firm conviction and solid actions, demonstrating its courage and responsibility to advance human progress and world harmony.

Facing the changes of the times and the questions raised by history, the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind unequivocally champions global solidarity, open-mindedness and win-win cooperation.

It replaces conflicts and confrontation with peaceful development, absolute security with common security, and zero-sum game with mutual benefits and win-win results, prevents cultural clashes through cultural exchanges, and champions green development to protect the planet we call home, pushing state-to-state relations from the pursuit of peaceful coexistence to that of a future shared by all.

On the road to the wellbeing of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind. China always seeks others’ success as well as its own with a global vision. It follows a path of peaceful, open, cooperative and win-win development, providing new opportunities for global development with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization.

Xi once said, “We Chinese not only aspire for good living for ourselves, but also hope people in other parts of the world lead a decent life.” And China is proving this with concrete actions.

The China-Europe freight trains have made over 100,000 trips. The Chinese-built Chancay port in Peru has witnessed the emergence of a new land-sea corridor between Asia and Latin America in the new era. A total of 155 countries have joined Belt and Road Cooperation, paving the “road of happiness” wider.

China has hosted the China International Import Expo for seven consecutive years, continuously opening its market to countries around the world. It announced eight actions for global development to march toward modernization with other developing countries.

“Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message for the New Year.

China unswervingly follows the path of peaceful development and calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

It has unveiled eight measures in support of Global South cooperation, encouraging Global South countries to be the staunch force for peace, the core driving force for open development, the construction team of global governance, and the advocates for exchange among civilizations. China has made a strong voice for the development and vitalization of the Global South, and injected positive energy into improving the global governance system.

In the face of frequent geopolitical conflicts, China is actively working to restore peace in hotspots, upholding an objective and impartial stance, and actively advocating for peace and dialogue.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind has evolved from a proposal to a consensus, from a vision to a practice, becoming a significant force driving positive and profound changes in the world today.

Over the past year, China has agreed with Serbia to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, elevated the overall characterization of China-Africa relations to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and elevated China-Brazil ties to a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

So far, communities with a shared future of varying forms have been built between China and dozens of countries and regions.

Multilateral cooperation such as a global community of health for all, a community with a shared future in cyberspace and a global community of shared development has been advancing. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been incorporated into UN resolutions and multilateral documents for multiple times, increasingly becoming the most important public good with major global significance, and moving the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

A just cause should be pursued for the common good. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is a noble goal that requires generations of efforts. Looking at the past and future at this critical moment in history, we believe our efforts to create a better world will not cease.

China will continue to work with all parties in solidarity and cooperation, to write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind, and together, to create a better future for the world.