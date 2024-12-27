Chinese Companies and Local Charities Donate to Support Communities in Ashanti Region

Several Chinese companies in Ghana and local charities donated daily necessities to three communities in the Ashanti Region Thursday to support local residents.

Two local private charities, the Dr. Kofi Affrifah Foundation and the Community Connect Network, teamed up with Chinese companies to deliver food, beverages, clothing, footwear and bags, among other items to the people in need.

Nana Adwoa Agyeman Affrifah, chief executive officer of the Community Connect Network, said the donations ensure that members of these communities are not left out in the celebration of the yuletide season.

“We have the sick and needy people in our rural communities, and so sitting down in the big cities to celebrate the yuletide is not enough. We want the sick, needy, and children also to take part in the celebrations,” Affrifah said.

She lauded Chinese companies for their consistent partnership with local charities over the past five years.

Mariama Haruna, a female beneficiary, expressed appreciation to the charities and the Chinese companies, saying that the donations have been of great support to the communities. “The Chinese business community has also demonstrated over the years that they care about the welfare of the poor in Ghana,” she said.

Yan Liquan, a Chinese investor in Ghana who joined the charities to hand over the donations, said the initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by vulnerable groups, adding that the donation showcases the strong and friendly relationship between Ghanaians and their Chinese counterparts.