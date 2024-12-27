Ho Central MP-elect Pledges Transformational Development Under NDC Leadership

Richmond Edem Kpotosu, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ho Central, has vowed to propel his constituency forward under the administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During a recent thank-you health walk with constituents, Kpotosu emphasized the significance of the NDC’s victory, calling it a strong affirmation for the people of Ghana.

Reflecting on the NDC’s track record, Kpotosu highlighted several key initiatives that have benefited the region in the past, including the provision of portable drinking water to local communities, the creation of opportunities for the youth, and advancements in addressing chronic power shortages (Dumsor). He also mentioned the construction of educational facilities such as the E-Blocks and the expansion of healthcare services through the development of hospitals.

Kpotosu drew comparisons to the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserting that the previous government failed to adequately address critical infrastructure needs during their time in power.

In his speech, Kpotosu reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the Ho Central constituency, including improved infrastructure, economic opportunities, and better access to social services. He pledged to ensure that all communities within the constituency benefit from transformative development.

Additionally, Kpotosu promised to make himself highly accessible to constituents. He revealed plans to establish an office space for administrative work, offering a platform where residents can raise their concerns and work with him to find solutions. His focus, he emphasized, is on being a hands-on and responsive representative for the people of Ho Central.