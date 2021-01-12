A Zambian traditional leader has called on the Chinese firm to consider setting up irrigation systems for small-scale farmers in the Masaiti district upon completion of the Kafulafuta Water Supply System whose works have reached 85 percent.

Chieftainess Malembeka said farmers in the region depended on the old methods of irrigation systems hence the need to upgrade their irrigation systems for improved farming.

“Zambian government is committed to uplift living standards through farming activities in the area and is eager to see a lot of small-scale farmers go into the irrigation system to cultivate various crops all year round,” she said.

Kafulafuta Water Supply System is being constructed to improve water supply in four districts in the Copperbelt province namely, Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mpongwe including other surrounding areas.

The chief commended the Chinese firm, China National Complete Engineering Corporation for its commitment to executing modern works on the Kafulafuta dam as expected by Zambian government and other stakeholders.

And Robinson Chola, Masaiti resident, said a lot of people have benefited from skills transfer from the Chinese experts.

“I am one of the people who have benefited from skills transfer from the Chinese nationals here is Masaiti and I am assigned to do construction jobs alone with minimal supervision,” he said.

Chola said even when the works are completed at Kafulafuta dam he will be able to stand on his own to work on various construction jobs to make the ends meet. Enditem