Chinese Man Sentenced to Death for Stabbing Japanese Schoolboy in Shenzhen

A Chinese man has been sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, a case that has raised alarm among the Japanese expatriate community in China.

The sentencing, handed down on Friday, follows a series of violent attacks on foreigners in China over the past year.

The tragic incident took place in September when the man, identified as a Chinese national, attacked the young boy. The court’s decision came just a day after another death sentence was issued for a separate case in Suzhou province, where a Chinese man killed a Japanese mother and child, and also took the life of a Chinese woman who tried to intervene.

These rulings are part of a series of high-profile executions carried out by Chinese authorities in recent days. The attacks on foreigners—along with a rise in public violence in the country—have raised concerns about security, particularly for expatriates.

In response to the incident in Shenzhen, Japanese companies like Toshiba and Toyota instructed their employees to take extra precautions. Panasonic also offered free flights for employees wishing to return home due to safety concerns.

The attack in Suzhou was carried out by Zhou Jiasheng, 52, who, according to the court, attacked outside a Japanese school after losing his job and facing mounting debts. Despite the personal circumstances of the attacker, the court ruled the act to be “intentional murder,” citing the “significant social impact” it caused. The court did not directly reference Japan in its ruling, although officials from the Japanese consulate in Shanghai were present at the sentencing.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, condemned the attack, calling it “absolutely unforgivable” due to the innocence of the victims, including the young child. Hayashi also praised the courage of Hu Youping, a Chinese bus attendant who was killed while trying to protect the Japanese family during the incident.

In recent months, China has seen an uptick in violent attacks, with many of the perpetrators believed to be motivated by personal grievances against society. Last year, there were 19 attacks on pedestrians or strangers, a significant increase from previous years.

Authorities have been under increasing pressure to address the rising public violence. In related developments, a man who killed 35 people in a car attack was executed on Monday, marking one of China’s deadliest attacks in a decade. Additionally, a man who killed eight people in a stabbing spree at his university was sentenced to death last month, while a man who injured 30 people outside a school was handed a suspended death sentence.

China has pledged to continue protecting foreign nationals, with spokesperson Mao Ning affirming that the country remains committed to safeguarding the safety of all individuals living within its borders.