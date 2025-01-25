Manchester City vs Chelsea: Match Preview

Manchester City, fresh off their resounding 6-0 win over Ipswich Town, were jolted back to reality with a 4-2 loss to PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite leading 2-0 in the second half, their inability to close out games once again cost them, marking their ninth loss this season after being ahead in all competitions—an unwanted record no other English top-flight team shares.

However, City will take comfort in their strong recent record against Chelsea, unbeaten in their last ten encounters (W8, D2). The recent signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt is expected to bolster their attacking depth, though there is concern over their form following midweek European fixtures. City have lost their last three Premier League games immediately after such matches, so they’ll be keen to break that trend in this clash.

Chelsea, meanwhile, bounced back from a winless run with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, providing a much-needed boost to their top-four aspirations. The win ended a five-match league winless streak (D3, L2), and remarkably, Chelsea now sit above Manchester City in the table—an unusual sight this far into the season.

With both teams needing a win to secure their positions, Chelsea are fully aware that a defeat would see City leapfrog them in the standings. However, Chelsea’s recent history at the Etihad doesn’t inspire confidence, having managed just one clean sheet in their last 19 away trips to City and failing to score in ten of those matches.

Players to Watch For

Kevin De Bruyne: The Manchester City playmaker has a solid record against Chelsea, with five Premier League goals to his name, behind only his eight goals against Arsenal.

Cole Palmer: The Chelsea forward, who recently returned to Stamford Bridge, will be eager to impress against his former club. Palmer has scored the first goal in each of his last three league matches, all inside the opening 20 minutes.

Stat to Note

Manchester City have scored in both halves of a match 11 times in 21 Premier League games this season—a joint league-high figure heading into the weekend. This attacking consistency will be crucial as they seek to maintain their momentum.