Christians told to endure challenges

Reverend Isaac Kwofie, Cape Coast Resident Pastor of the Action Chapel international, has asked Christians to endure the challenges of life while they pray for God’s interventions.

He said a Christian’s ability to endure to the end in righteousness will be in direct proportion to the strength of his testimony and the depth of his conversion.

“Each day when we wake up, we face a new day filled with the challenges of life, but we must be in the position to wait till the Lord visits,” he said.

In a sermon during church service on Sunday where prayers were said for the nation as part of the 65th Independence Anniversary, he explained the essence of long suffering and its reward.

Reverend Kwofie explained that long-suffering made Christians meek but not weak and eventually strong in character and bold in resisting rush reactions.

“The God we serve is an epitome of long-suffering and as we follow, we must observe the things that he stands for, being patient in all our endeavours,” he added.

As a way of proving their love for God, he said Christians must honour the name and commandments of God, look out for each other, forgive, keep and feed the poor as these were the key ways of showing an in-depth love to their maker.

“As said in John chapter 21 verse 15, to love God is to go the extra mile for him and in that regard be ready to endure prosecution but the same God will come through at the point of your need” Reverend Kwofie added.

Prayers were said for the country’s leaders and the welfare of its people.