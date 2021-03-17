Mr Elijah Adansi Bonah, Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive has called on churches and other religious organizations to intensify their prayers to help the country overcome some of the socio-economic challenges.

He said the continuous spread of the covid-19 pandemic, rampant road accidents, armed robbery, the mysterious killing of people, and other negative calamities that had been befallen the country in recent times, needed the prayers and spiritual intervention of the religious organizations to help address them.

Mr. Adansi Bonah made the appeal at the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Covenant House Chapel at Obuasi.

The celebrations coincided with the ordination of seven pastors into the ministry.

The newly ordained pastors were Evans Quansah, John Esson, Engineer Eric Ofori Broni, Alfred Abeka-Sakyi, Ben MacCarty Mensah, Emmanuel Prince Amartey, and Mrs. Emelia Amoako.

Mr. Adansi Bonah congratulated the Church for its dedicated service to God and mankind in the last 25 years.

He stressed the need for churches to work closely with the state to promote the welfare of the people.

Bishop Hansel Adjei – Frimpong of the Fruitful Family International Ministry in Accra, who delivered the sermon, urged the new pastors to be dedicated, steadfast, and faithful to God in the performance of their spiritual and social duties.

Apostle George Kingsley Amoako, Head of the Covenant House Chapel appealed to the new pastors to align themselves with the Lord and be disciplined, submissive, and dedicated to the work of the Lord.