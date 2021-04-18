The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Ghana, has conferred Honorary Fellowship Membership in Supply Chain Management on five distinguished Ghanaians for their outstanding roles in the nation’s socioeconomic development.

The awardees include Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health; Professor Ebow Bondzie-Simpson, Rector, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); and Reverend Dr Joyce Rosalind Ayee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Salt and Light Ministries.

The rest are Madam Janet Akosua Gyasiwaa, Founder of Vitamilk Ghana and its brand, and Mr Kwame Agyeman-Badu, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Richard Obeng Okrah, President, CISCM, conferred on the awardees the Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management at CISCM Second Induction and Investiture in Accra.

The event was on the theme, “Importance of End-to-End Integrated Supply Chain Practice for sustainable growth in times of uncertainty”.

The citation of honour for Mr Agyeman-Manu reads: “After rigorous research and analytical evaluation of your achievements in the business and corporate worlds, especially your exceptional performance in public service using supply chain management techniques and principles of innovation and strong leadership tenets; which were amply demonstrated in the your effective management and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, during your tenor as Sector Minister of Health; the Council of the CISCM has the pleasure, in due recognition of these achievements, to confer on you Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management.”

Prof Bondzie-Simpson’s citations stated that: “Based on research and analytical evaluation of your achievements in business and corporate governance in public service, especially your exceptional performance at the GIMPA with regard to strong leadership and innovation in the Legal Environment; the Council of the CISCM taking due recognition of same, has the pleasure to confer on you Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management.”

That of Rev Dr Aryee reads: “Based on research and analytical evaluation of your achievements in business and corporate governance in public service, especially your exceptional performance at the GIMPA with regard to strong leadership and innovation in the legal environment; the Council of the CISCM taking due recognition of same, has the pleasure to confer on you Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management.”

The citation accompanying Madam Gyasiwaa’s award, said: “After careful analytical evaluation of your business and corporate achievements, and in recognition of same, in the areas of innovations and leadership, which was demonstrated in both public and private spaces, but especially as a founder of Vitamilk and its brand. CISCM has the pleasure to confer on you Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management.”

While the citation for Mr Agyeman-Badu said: “After intrinsic research and analytical evaluation of your achievements in the areas of business and corporate governance with respect to innovations and strong leadership, as demonstrated in your exceptional performance at the ECG, the CISCM in due recognition of same, has the pleasure to confer on you Honorary Fellowship in Supply Chain Management.”

It is CISCM’s expectation that the recipients all accept the honour and commit to work together with CISCM, to propagate and mainstream the adoption and use of Integrated Supply Chain Management Principles and Practices, to support the agenda of promoting inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Ghana.

Rev Dr Aryee in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on behalf of her fellow awardees, expressed gratitude to CISCM Ghana for the honour done them.

She urged all those who were part of the CISCM to make the effort not just see themselves as professionals in one corner of the chain but to see that they really were part of the whole chain.

Mr Okrah said as a professional body, CISCM was committed to the development of international standards in supply chain management practices in Ghana and on the international platform.

“CISCM Ghana, in this regard, seeks to establish the required linkages for planning, sourcing/procurement, warehousing, distribution, transportation/logistics and disposal management with sound leadership, in line with world class and global business trends.”