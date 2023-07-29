Climate Change: 45,000 Affected by Annual Floods

In a disconcerting revelation, the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) CEO, Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jnr, exposed the grave situation of almost all Ghanaian farmers resorting to the use of harmful agrochemicals throughout their farming practices.

This dangerous trend, starting from clearing the farms to harvesting produce, not only fails to support climate change mitigation efforts but also leads to an alarming toll of over 45,000 people affected by floods annually in Ghana.

The startling disclosure was made during the National Grantees Forum, which took place at Abesim, near Sunyani, under the theme “Bringing Members Together for Strategy and Network.”

The event was sponsored by the Green Grant Fund (GGF) Ghana and expertly organized by GLOMEF to address the pressing environmental challenges faced by the nation.

Mr. Raphael Ahenu Jnr emphasized that Ghana suffers significant financial losses due to flooding, with the devastating impact exacerbated by human activities directly contributing to climate change.

The utilization of agrochemicals in farming, reckless construction in waterlogged areas, wholesale deforestation for agricultural purposes, and tree-cutting for building constructions all play a pivotal role in driving climate change and, subsequently, causing rampant flooding.

Furthermore, he pinpointed illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey,” as another major culprit behind climate change in the country. Urgent and comprehensive measures are imperative to combat this issue collectively as a nation.

Amidst the global efforts to tackle climate change, research indicates that a staggering 80% of the world’s population, approximately 8 billion people, are already affected.

Despite substantial financial investments by world leaders to fight climate change on a global scale, the relentless progression of human activities remains a significant obstacle to achieving sustainable results.

Mr. Richard Adjei-Poku, the Executive Director of Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG) addressing the participants said the National Grantees Forum proved to be a vital platform, convening environmental advocate organizations from across the nation that have received grants from GGF.

Mr. Richard Adjei-Poku reiterated that the objective was to deliberate on strategies to intensify their advocacy efforts for tangible outcomes in the future. The participants engaged in thoughtful discussions addressing the pressing environmental challenges faced by Ghana and worked collaboratively to identify viable solutions to combat climate change.

In conclusion, the distressing prevalence of harmful agrochemical use by Ghanaian farmers, coupled with other human-induced activities such as illegal mining and deforestation, continues to exacerbate climate change, leading to devastating floods affecting thousands of people every year.

As the world collectively grapples with the challenges of climate change, it is essential for stakeholders, environmental advocates, and policymakers to unite and take decisive action in safeguarding the planet for future generations.