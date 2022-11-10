Coach Otto Addo to announce 26-man squad Monday

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo will name his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Multichoice Office in Accra.

Having announced a 55-man squad last week, Otto Addo has set FIFA’s deadline day for squad submission to announce his squad for the biggest football event in the world.

There has been media speculation about some top players, including Jeffery Schlupp and Felix Afena Gyan being dropped, but nothing has been made official.

Accra Hearts of Oak talisman Daniel Afriyie Branieh was also reported to have secured a place at the 2022 World Cup as the only local player in the squad.

The Black Stars of Ghana find themselves in a very tough group that features South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal.