Ivy Enyonam Adjimah to release first single

Madam Ivy Enyonam Adjimah, a rapper and actress popularly known in showbiz circles as Big Ivy, says she will release her single album featuring Manifest soon.

She said she hoped to work with other musicians including Eno Barony, who was making strides and challenging the males, Dope Nation, Black Sheriff and others.

Big Ivy in an interview with the GNA Entertainment in Hohoe disclosed that women could lead and dominate the music industry since some had made names for themselves whilst others continued to make strides including Mzbel, Awurama Badu, Becca, Diana Hamilton, Efua Baker Joyce Blessing, Selina Boateng, Ethel Eshun, Mary Ghansah, Akosua Agyapong, Bernice Ofei, Stella Aba Seal and Cindy Thompson among others.

She said all they had to do was to produce good songs adding that music lovers were more interested in the quality rather than who was behind the track and must be encouraged.

Big Ivy noted that though she new when it came to rap music, no one of her age had made a move in the regard.

“In my genre, there is so far no woman my age and calibre raps, so I have all the goodwill and being loved because I do something different. I have been shown love and receive encouragement from my fans.”

She said she didn’t start rap music as a career, but realised she could use rap music to do a lot conscientisation.

“The rap music came to me after I did the Mother’s Day rap rendition and I got challenged by Nigeria’s Mama Dolarz,” she added.

Big Ivy said key lessons realised from her rap beef with Mama Dolarz was the realization that she could rap including all genre of raps and the prowess.

She said one thing was that she had to research into the background of her opponent adding that “you know I went down into Nigeria and I gave her punchlines in areas erratic power supply and their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.”

Big Ivy added that one thing she avoided in the rap beef was to insult or body shame her opponent but rather took the advantage to educate the public.

She said her rap line; “I am the Kuwaiti dinar, highest, so when you come against me, you will fall,” gave an insight to a lot of people that the denomination of the Kuwait currency was higher than the US dollar.

Big Ivy said although she educated the youth through her acting roles, she realised she could pass an advice as well as educate them through rap since most of the youth loved rap music.

She said although there was no age limit to one living their passion, it was important for all especially the youth, to educate themselves in either formal or informal education.

“If you go to school, you can manage your passion well and you will not succumb to pressures from anyone before they help you.”

Big Ivy urged the youth to live right, leave a legacy and aim to be famous.

“You can be very famous and fade away without anybody remembering you. We should not rush to get famous, but we should be focused on the right things and also do what is right.”

Big Ivy who is also a banker, hails from Hohoe and the mother of Ghanaian rapper, CJ Biggerman.