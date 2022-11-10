David Abagna confident of achieving success with UDS

Real Tamale United (RTU) striker, David Abagna is confident he can achieve success with the University of Development Studies (UDS) at the ongoing Ghana Universities Students Association (GUSA) Games at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The Black Stars player would lead his side to test their strength against UBIS in the men’s football category after failing to win in the last edition.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, the striker said his side had always been one of the best in the competition and was of high hopes they would defeat their opponents to clinch the title.

According to the striker, he had been excited with his side’s performance so far, having won all two matches played in their group and also shown a top performance in their games.

Speaking on yesterday’s 4-1 victory against the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), the player said their win came out of teamwork and hard work, after realizing UPSA was up to the task to give them a tough match.

“I think we are going to be improving as the games go on, if you look at our sides too we have a lot of quality, and the tougher the team, the more of good performance you will have from us so if we meet a tougher side, we will show more of us,” he added.

The 24-year-old striker said he was hoping to bag more goals for his side as they seek to progress to the next stage of the competition.

UDS now have six points to their credit after defeating Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training Entrepreneurial Development and the University of Professional Studies.