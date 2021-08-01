COMESA to deploy observer team for Zambia’s general elections

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Africa’s largest trading bloc, said on Friday that it will deploy an observer team for Zambia’s general elections slated for next month.

Chileshe Kapwepwe, the organization’s Secretary-General said the observer mission for the August 12 polls, will be deployed in all the country’s provinces and will be led by members of the COMESA Committee of Elders.

She said in a release that as part of its mission, the observer team will consult various stakeholders in Zambia’s electoral process as well as exchange views with other election observer teams.

The observation process will be guided primarily by the constitution and legal framework of Zambia, she added. Enditem