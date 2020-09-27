The Communication Workers Union (CWU) of Trades Union Congress, Ghana has elected new National Executives to manage its affairs for the next four years.

The new executives include: Mrs Vida A. Quansah- National Chairman; Mr Felix A. Quaye- First National Vice Chairman and Mrs Elizabeth A. Neequaye- Second National Vice Chairman.

The rest are; Mr Joseph Yao Hotor- General Secretary; Mr Theodore A. Tetteh- Assistant General Secretary; Mr David Asante- First National Trustee and Justus D. Nyonator- Second National Trustee.

Mrs Quansah, speaking on behalf of the newly elected executives thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in them to lead the union.

“I promise that in the next four years, we will work hard and be committed to promoting the interest of members on the workers front,” she said.

She called on all members to support and cooperate with the leadership in the execution of programmes and activities of the union.

On what the new National Chairman brings on board, she indicated she would champion human capital development, since human factor in organisations was key.

Mrs Quansah said the new leadership was in the process of organising its members, who were contract workers to be able to engage and have a voice in their organizations.

Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to continue the efforts of promoting peaceful co-existence among members.

He also commended the past national executives for the commitment in championing and promoting peace among its engagements.

He assured the leadership and members of the TUC’s continuous support in all their activities and said going forward, the leadership of TUC would support its affiliates to do more and especially involve grassroot participation.

Dr Baah said the TUC would convert its guest house into a TUC College mostly targeted at young members.

“Social partnerships is the way forward for union movement,” he added.

The Secretary General encouraged the new leadership to try and engage more with management to drive home their demands.

He said government had given the leadership of TUC a listening hear and gave the assurance that concerns of pensioners would be addressed, indicating that “we will not rest until all these pensioners are paid.”