Confederation of Africa Football dismisses protest from Tunisia

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has dismissed a protest from Tunisia to have their game against Mali replayed after Zambian referee Janny Zikwe ended the game before the 90th minute.

A statement from CAF signed by Mr. Samson Adamu Director of Competitions said, “after examining the protest from Tunisia and all the match officials report, the committee decided to dismiss the protest.

It said the committee said also decided to uphold the result of the match thus declaring Tunisia losers.

Mali defeated Tunisia by a lone goal, in a match that saw the Zambian referee end the match twice.

Reports suggest that the referee had challenges with his watch whilst another state that he was having some health challenges.