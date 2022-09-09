Conference on mathematics applications held in Accra

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana has organized a four-day Conference on Mathematics and Its Applications (CMIA) in Accra within the framework of the German Research Chair Programme at the Centre.

The conference was funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, the German Ministry of Education and Research, and the DAAD Foundation.

This was in a statement from AIMS Ghana made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Prof Olivier Pamen, the German Research Chair at AIMS Ghana, speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, highlighted the significance of organizing scientific conferences, especially in mathematics and its applications.

He indicated that mathematics was a scarce skill in Africa, and many African governments generally lack the input that can help develop mathematical sciences, for national development which can change the status quo and result in adequate skills in terms of scientific advancement.

That, he said, was the reason for the few numbers of PhD students, mathematics teachers, and researchers across the continent.

“In order to eliminate, if not bridge this gap, there would be a need for governments to institute proactive measures and realign policies to facilitate the work of researchers,” Prof Pamen said

Professor Pamen explained that his desire of helping young researchers in the world, especially African researchers in mathematics and its applications, necessitated the organization of the conference and similar workshops and conferences over the last four years.

That, he stressed had brought together researchers annually to throw light on new developments and findings in their field of work.

Supported by Prof. Ralf Wunderlich from BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg, and Prof. Peter Imkeller: Humboldt U at Berlin, the CMIA 2022 brought together about 40 participants and 108 speakers, from about 15 countries across the world.

The objective of providing an avenue for these researchers in the Mathematical Science field is to share their work, connect and network with others in various disciplines.

Prof Wunderlich highlighted the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on organizing face-face conferences.

He noted the relevance of organizing onsite conferences, especially in mathematical sciences which required close interaction amongst participants.

The conference particularly increased the cooperation between students and researchers in Mathematics and its Applications and facilitated relations between various institutions and research centres.

Being a UNESCO Category II Centre of Excellence, AIMS Ghana had been tasked to lead in advocacy on the RSSR which was adopted at the 39th Session in 2017, recognizing the need to strengthen the science, technology and innovation systems in Africa to support the implementation and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Adelaide Asante, Chief Operating Officer, AIMS Ghana emphasized that the UNESCO-SIDA project sought to ensure that governments and national science institutions would take measures to strengthen their national and regional STI policies, governance of STI, and institutions in research and innovation under the RSSR.

Based on UNESCO’s recommendation, research across all the sciences in Africa need to be addressed with more intentionality and focus to meet international standards.

CMIA participants were issued certificates of participation after which they expressed gratitude to the organizers and funders for the opportunity to have gained insight and knowledge in varied fields within the mathematical sciences.