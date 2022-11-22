Conflicts cannot be considered as option, they are too expensive – Nana Asante

Nana Okoforibour B.K Asante II, the Vice-President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, has called on Ghanaians to reject conflicts as a means of resolving grievances.

According to him, working as a security personnel in conflict zones like Rwanda has brought him to the conclusion that violence is too much of an expensive option to be considered.

“When we got to Rwanda, we were introduced to the country as a nation without electricity, food, and other basic amenities,” Nana said.

He said, “nationals had become refugees in their own country and all support systems had broken down.”

Nana Asante made these comments at the “Building an Inclusive Nation Dialogue” engagement organised by the National Peace Council at Dambai in the Oti region.

Mr. David Normanyo, Volta Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) in his introductory address mentioned that the purpose of the dialogue was to submit to various stakeholders’ report of earlier engagements on perception of discrimination and secessionist tendencies in Volta/Oti Regions.

The dialogue brought together stakeholders from political parties, Municipal/District Chief Executives from Oti, youth groups, transport unions and faith-based organisations.

Presenting the report, Dr. Ken Ahorsu, a Senior Research Fellow, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, noted that people expressed feelings of discrimination at the engagements. “People mentioned discrimination in appointments, denial of developmental projects, attempts to create first and second classes of citizens, among other reasons why they feel not belonging to the state of Ghana,” he noted.

He said the report and its recommendations were submitted to the Ministry of National Security and they were working on it.

Dr. Ahorsu said much of the responsibility was in the hands of indigenes, so all must put their hands to the wheel to ensure a peaceful society.

Mr. Robert Boame, Oti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) noted that land and chieftaincy matters are two major areas that are likely triggers of disputes in the Oti Region.

He said there ought to be a special land policy for the region to avert possible conflicts in the region.

Mr. Boame also called on all to be tolerant and fair to neighbours to promote peace and unity in the Oti Region.